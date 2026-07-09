TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Stock Price Up 1.7% - Time to Buy?

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK - Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.35 and last traded at $5.27. Approximately 379,299 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 587,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.18.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TASK. Weiss Ratings cut shares of TaskUs from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of TaskUs from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on TaskUs from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $6.00 price target on TaskUs in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered TaskUs from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $11.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on TaskUs

TaskUs Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $482.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.37.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. TaskUs had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $306.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.68 million. On average, research analysts forecast that TaskUs, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TaskUs

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TASK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in TaskUs by 11.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,889 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 19,495 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TaskUs by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,442 shares of the company's stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in TaskUs by 182.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,998 shares of the company's stock worth $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 135,691 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 4.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,404 shares of the company's stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of TaskUs in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.64% of the company's stock.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc is a leading provider of outsourced digital customer experience and business process solutions, specializing in high-touch services for technology and digital-native companies. The firm delivers a range of offerings including customer care, content moderation, trust and safety monitoring, back-office processing and AI operations support. By combining technology-driven platforms with human-centric workflows, TaskUs helps clients optimize operational efficiency and maintain brand integrity across digital channels.

The company was founded in 2008 by Jaspar Weir and Bryce Maddock with the goal of reimagining traditional outsourcing through a focus on culture, technology and innovation.

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