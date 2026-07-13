TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) Receives Average Recommendation of "Buy" from Analysts

Shares of TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Buy" by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.2857.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TATT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on TAT Technologies from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of TAT Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on shares of TAT Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of TAT Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered TAT Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at TAT Technologies

In other news, insider Paul Maness sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $227,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $227,050. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jason Lewandowski sold 3,125 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $122,562.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 3,125 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $122,562.50. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 8.75% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TAT Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TATT. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in TAT Technologies by 35.1% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 768,702 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $37,074,000 after purchasing an additional 199,622 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TAT Technologies by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,864 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 8,095 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in TAT Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in TAT Technologies by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,402 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $8,264,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in TAT Technologies by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,366 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 18,799 shares in the last quarter. 15.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TAT Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TAT Technologies stock opened at $43.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.46 and a 200-day moving average of $45.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 4.69. TAT Technologies has a 52-week low of $29.30 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 0.98.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $41.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 million. TAT Technologies had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 9.47%. Equities research analysts expect that TAT Technologies will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

About TAT Technologies

TAT Technologies Ltd. is a global provider of environmental control and thermal management solutions for the aerospace industry. The company specializes in the design, manufacturing and support of aircraft environmental control systems (ECS), heat exchangers and related components. Its product portfolio serves commercial and military airframers, engine manufacturers and airlines, offering critical systems that regulate cabin pressure, temperature and ventilation on fixed-wing and rotary aircraft.

Key offerings include air cycle machines, preconditioned air units, steam/water separators and specialty heat exchangers engineered to meet stringent aerospace standards.

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