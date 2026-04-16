TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Stock Price Down 4.6% - Here's Why

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.07 and last traded at $40.6250. Approximately 44,463 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 170,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.60.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TATT shares. Benchmark increased their target price on TAT Technologies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Freedom Capital upgraded TAT Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of TAT Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen cut TAT Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Research cut TAT Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $57.29.

View Our Latest Report on TATT

TAT Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.79 and a 200-day moving average of $45.82.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). TAT Technologies had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 9.45%.The business had revenue of $46.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.04 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TATT. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in TAT Technologies by 143.0% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 781,216 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $23,858,000 after buying an additional 459,693 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in TAT Technologies by 1,063.4% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 357,768 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $15,768,000 after buying an additional 327,015 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in TAT Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $10,150,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in TAT Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $8,869,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new position in TAT Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,902,000. Institutional investors own 15.13% of the company's stock.

TAT Technologies Company Profile

TAT Technologies Ltd. is a global provider of environmental control and thermal management solutions for the aerospace industry. The company specializes in the design, manufacturing and support of aircraft environmental control systems (ECS), heat exchangers and related components. Its product portfolio serves commercial and military airframers, engine manufacturers and airlines, offering critical systems that regulate cabin pressure, temperature and ventilation on fixed-wing and rotary aircraft.

Key offerings include air cycle machines, preconditioned air units, steam/water separators and specialty heat exchangers engineered to meet stringent aerospace standards.

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