Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Given New GBX 82 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 96 to GBX 82 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a "hold" rating on the homebuilder's stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.13% from the stock's current price.

TW has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Taylor Wimpey to an "outperform" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 115 to GBX 110 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 105 to GBX 103 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 137 to GBX 105 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 100 to GBX 70 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 100 to GBX 95 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of GBX 99.40.

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View Our Latest Analysis on TW

Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance

TW opened at GBX 78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 79.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 90. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The homebuilder reported GBX 2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taylor Wimpey had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 5.99%. Equities analysts forecast that Taylor Wimpey will post 9.8339265 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Taylor Wimpey

In related news, insider Mark Castle acquired 1,999 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 75 per share, with a total value of £1,499.25. Insiders have acquired 3,140 shares of company stock worth $239,880 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company's stock.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

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