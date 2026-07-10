Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Shares Down 7.3% - What's Next?

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 7.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.0930. 203,959 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,852,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.57.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $12.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TSHA

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 14.04 and a quick ratio of 14.04. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.35.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marex Group plc bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 156.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,606 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 10,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 143.8% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,811 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company's stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc NASDAQ: TSHA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for rare monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. Using a proprietary adeno-associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company engineers novel capsids and regulatory elements to optimize delivery and expression of therapeutic genes. Its pipeline features lead programs such as TSHA-102 for GM2 gangliosidoses (Tay–Sachs and Sandhoff diseases), TSHA-101 for GM1 gangliosidosis and TSHA-103 for aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, alongside earlier-stage candidates targeting other life-threatening pediatric CNS disorders.

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Taysha Gene Therapies completed its initial public offering in May 2021.

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