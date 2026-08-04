Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.1146) per share and revenue of $0.6180 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect Taysha Gene Therapies to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Taysha Gene Therapies Trading Up 2.7%

NASDAQ:TSHA traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $5.93. The company's stock had a trading volume of 492,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868,334. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $7.30. The business's 50-day moving average price is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 14.04 and a current ratio of 14.04.

Insider Transactions at Taysha Gene Therapies

In related news, insider Sukumar Nagendran sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 936,410 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,843,198.40. This represents a 17.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 3.48% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 376.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,332,780 shares of the company's stock worth $7,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,987 shares in the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,458,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 13,750,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $75,625,000 after buying an additional 8,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 45,946 shares of the company's stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSHA. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Taysha Gene Therapies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $12.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSHA

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc NASDAQ: TSHA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for rare monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. Using a proprietary adeno-associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company engineers novel capsids and regulatory elements to optimize delivery and expression of therapeutic genes. Its pipeline features lead programs such as TSHA-102 for GM2 gangliosidoses (Tay–Sachs and Sandhoff diseases), TSHA-101 for GM1 gangliosidosis and TSHA-103 for aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, alongside earlier-stage candidates targeting other life-threatening pediatric CNS disorders.

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Taysha Gene Therapies completed its initial public offering in May 2021.

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