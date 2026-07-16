TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Given New C$100.00 Price Target at Barclays

TC Energy (TSE:TRP - Get Free Report) NYSE: TRP had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Barclays from C$92.00 to C$100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays's price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.77% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD set a C$98.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$86.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$92.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$87.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of C$90.79.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRP

TC Energy Stock Up 1.2%

TSE TRP traded up C$1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$98.26. The company's stock had a trading volume of 743,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,157,460. TC Energy has a 52 week low of C$64.04 and a 52 week high of C$100.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$102.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.52. The company's 50-day simple moving average is C$95.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$87.47.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP - Get Free Report) NYSE: TRP last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.86 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 21.83%. Research analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 3.5490515 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Trevor Ebl sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.45, for a total transaction of C$467,250.00. Also, insider Yvonne Frame-Zawalykut sold 1,500 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.39, for a total value of C$147,585.00. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corp operates as an energy infrastructure company, consisting of pipeline and power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. Its pipeline network consists of over 92,600 kilometers (57,500 miles) of natural gas pipeline, along with 4,900 kilometers (3,000) miles) from the Keystone Pipeline system. The company also owns or has interests in 11 power-generation facilities with a capacity of 6,600 megawatts.

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