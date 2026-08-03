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TD Boosts Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$320.00

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
Bombardier, Inc. Class B logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • TD raised Bombardier’s price target to C$320 from C$306 while maintaining a “hold” rating, implying 5.25% downside from the prior close.
  • Analyst views remain mixed: five firms rate the stock a Buy, four rate it Hold, and one rates it Sell. The consensus rating is “Hold,” with an average target price of C$309.
  • Bombardier shares closed flat at C$337.74, near their C$377.77 52-week high; the company has a C$33.32 billion market capitalization and trades at a P/E ratio of 37.57.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD from C$306.00 to C$320.00 in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a "hold" rating on the stock. TD's price target suggests a potential downside of 5.25% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BBD.B. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$288.00 to C$295.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$349.00 to C$379.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$350.00 to C$375.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$253.00 to C$315.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$383.00 to C$406.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of C$309.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Performance

Shares of BBD.B remained flat at C$337.74 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 415,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,134. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$325.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$281.52. The company has a market cap of C$33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.93. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a one year low of C$147.61 and a one year high of C$377.77.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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