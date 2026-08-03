TD Boosts Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$320.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD from C$306.00 to C$320.00 in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a "hold" rating on the stock. TD's price target suggests a potential downside of 5.25% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BBD.B. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$288.00 to C$295.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$349.00 to C$379.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$350.00 to C$375.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$253.00 to C$315.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$383.00 to C$406.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of C$309.00.

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Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Performance

Shares of BBD.B remained flat at C$337.74 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 415,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,134. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$325.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$281.52. The company has a market cap of C$33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.93. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a one year low of C$147.61 and a one year high of C$377.77.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

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