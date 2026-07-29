TD Cowen Cuts Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $65.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "hold" rating on the semiconductor manufacturer's stock. TD Cowen's price objective points to a potential upside of 2.74% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SWKS. Benchmark reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Monday. William Blair restated a "buy" rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $75.00.

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Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.27. The company's stock had a trading volume of 7,836,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,458,397. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $51.93 and a one year high of $90.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.50. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $69.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $934.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.97 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,881 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company's stock.

Key Skyworks Solutions News

Here are the key news stories impacting Skyworks Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Skyworks reported fiscal third-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.08 and revenue of $934.8 million, exceeding consensus estimates of $1.03 and approximately $926 million, respectively. Growth in broad markets—particularly automotive and AI data-center applications—helped offset weakness elsewhere. Skyworks fiscal third-quarter results

Skyworks reported fiscal third-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.08 and revenue of $934.8 million, exceeding consensus estimates of $1.03 and approximately $926 million, respectively. Growth in broad markets—particularly automotive and AI data-center applications—helped offset weakness elsewhere. Positive Sentiment: The company authorized a new $2 billion share-repurchase program and announced progress toward its planned combination with Qorvo, including an expected leadership team for the combined business. Regulatory approvals are progressing. Skyworks and Qorvo expected leadership team

The company authorized a new $2 billion share-repurchase program and announced progress toward its planned combination with Qorvo, including an expected leadership team for the combined business. Regulatory approvals are progressing. Neutral Sentiment: Fiscal fourth-quarter guidance calls for adjusted EPS of $1.27 and revenue between $1.0 billion and $1.1 billion. The EPS outlook is above consensus, although investors appear focused on expected sequential pressure and continued margin challenges.

Fiscal fourth-quarter guidance calls for adjusted EPS of $1.27 and revenue between $1.0 billion and $1.1 billion. The EPS outlook is above consensus, although investors appear focused on expected sequential pressure and continued margin challenges. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views remain mixed. UBS raised its price target to $70 while maintaining a Neutral rating; RBC cut its target to $70 with a Sector Perform rating; and Citi reduced its target to $64 while remaining Neutral. Morgan Stanley maintained Hold but lowered its target to $72, citing the dividend suspension and uneven end-market trends.

Analyst views remain mixed. UBS raised its price target to $70 while maintaining a Neutral rating; RBC cut its target to $70 with a Sector Perform rating; and Citi reduced its target to $64 while remaining Neutral. Morgan Stanley maintained Hold but lowered its target to $72, citing the dividend suspension and uneven end-market trends. Negative Sentiment: Revenue declined 3.1% from the prior year and adjusted EPS fell from $1.33, while management indicated weaker fourth-quarter earnings expectations in underlying commentary. The combination with Qorvo is also expected to require approximately $2 billion of acquisition debt financing, adding execution and leverage concerns. Analyst revisions following Skyworks earnings

Revenue declined 3.1% from the prior year and adjusted EPS fell from $1.33, while management indicated weaker fourth-quarter earnings expectations in underlying commentary. The combination with Qorvo is also expected to require approximately $2 billion of acquisition debt financing, adding execution and leverage concerns. Negative Sentiment: Mizuho downgraded Skyworks to Underperform and lowered its price target from $55 to $52, signaling substantial downside from recent trading levels and reinforcing concerns about the company’s near-term growth and profitability.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc is a leading semiconductor company that designs and manufactures analog and mixed-signal semiconductors for use in radio frequency (RF) and mobile communications markets. The company's portfolio includes power amplifiers, front-end modules, switches, filters, low-noise amplifiers, and other components that enable wireless connectivity in smartphones, tablets, wearables, automotive telematics, and broadband infrastructure. With a focus on energy efficiency and integration, Skyworks serves a broad range of customers in the mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, connected home, and industrial end markets.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Skyworks operates a network of design, development, and manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

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