TD Cowen Has Lowered Expectations for Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Stock Price

Pentair (NYSE:PNR - Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "sell" rating on the industrial products company's stock. TD Cowen's target price indicates a potential downside of 1.55% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Pentair from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Pentair from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Pentair from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Pentair from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $89.94.

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Pentair Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE:PNR traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,764,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,297. Pentair has a twelve month low of $57.60 and a twelve month high of $113.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $932.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $943.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Pentair has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.080 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pentair

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Pentair by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Pentair by 27.2% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 53,959 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $5,539,000 after buying an additional 11,523 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Pentair by 54.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,469 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $7,850,000 after buying an additional 27,053 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Pentair by 101.8% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 338,368 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $34,737,000 after buying an additional 170,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company's stock.

Pentair News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Pentair this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pentair agreed to acquire Taco Group Holdings for approximately $1.4 billion, or about 10.5 times estimated 2026 EBITDA. The hydronic and water-based solutions provider would expand Pentair’s offerings in HVAC, water infrastructure and data centers, including markets benefiting from data-center growth. Pentair to Acquire Taco Group Holdings

Pentair agreed to acquire Taco Group Holdings for approximately $1.4 billion, or about 10.5 times estimated 2026 EBITDA. The hydronic and water-based solutions provider would expand Pentair’s offerings in HVAC, water infrastructure and data centers, including markets benefiting from data-center growth. Positive Sentiment: Adjusted second-quarter EPS was $1.14, slightly above the $1.12 analyst consensus, and the company repurchased $150 million of stock. Robert W. Baird retained an “outperform” rating, although it lowered its price target from $83 to $80, still implying substantial upside from recent levels.

Adjusted second-quarter EPS was $1.14, slightly above the $1.12 analyst consensus, and the company repurchased $150 million of stock. Robert W. Baird retained an “outperform” rating, although it lowered its price target from $83 to $80, still implying substantial upside from recent levels. Neutral Sentiment: Pentair reaffirmed its broader outlook while introducing third-quarter adjusted EPS guidance of $1.05–$1.08. Management expects the Taco transaction to strengthen long-term growth, but the acquisition will increase capital commitments and integration risk.

Pentair reaffirmed its broader outlook while introducing third-quarter adjusted EPS guidance of $1.05–$1.08. Management expects the Taco transaction to strengthen long-term growth, but the acquisition will increase capital commitments and integration risk. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue fell 17% year over year to $932.6 million, below the $943.2 million consensus, while GAAP EPS declined to $0.80 from $0.90. Pool sales plunged 42% as channel partners destocked inventory by roughly $170 million; Flow sales rose 5%, but Water Solutions sales fell 5%. Pentair Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Second-quarter revenue fell 17% year over year to $932.6 million, below the $943.2 million consensus, while GAAP EPS declined to $0.80 from $0.90. Pool sales plunged 42% as channel partners destocked inventory by roughly $170 million; Flow sales rose 5%, but Water Solutions sales fell 5%. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms announced securities-fraud or shareholder-rights investigations concerning Pentair’s disclosures about Pool-segment destocking and a CFO departure. These announcements do not establish wrongdoing, but they add reputational and potential legal risk after the stock’s recent decline. Pentair Securities Fraud Investigation

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc NYSE: PNR is a global provider of water treatment and fluid management solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of products that move, treat, monitor and control the flow of water and other fluids across residential, commercial, industrial and municipal markets. Pentair's offerings are focused on improving water quality, conserving resources and enabling efficient fluid handling in applications from household water systems and pools to large-scale industrial and municipal installations.

Product lines include pumps and pumping systems, water filtration and purification equipment, valves and controls, heat exchangers, pool and spa systems, and a range of aftermarket parts and services.

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