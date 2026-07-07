TD Cowen Issues Positive Forecast for Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Stock Price

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "hold" rating on the stock. TD Cowen's target price points to a potential downside of 1.85% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BFH. Morgan Stanley set a $98.00 target price on Bread Financial in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bread Financial from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $107.92.

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Bread Financial Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE:BFH traded up $1.42 on Tuesday, reaching $104.94. The company's stock had a trading volume of 29,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,298. Bread Financial has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $109.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.10. The business's 50-day moving average price is $93.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.91.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $1.18. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 11.90%.The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bread Financial will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bread Financial news, CEO Ralph J. Andretta sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 582,241 shares of the company's stock, valued at $51,877,673.10. This represents a 2.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Roger H. Ballou sold 9,687 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $874,929.84. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 30,079 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,716,735.28. This represents a 24.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bread Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFH. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the company's stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bread Financial by 58.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management increased its position in shares of Bread Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 22,858 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Bread Financial by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the company's stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bread Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,576 shares of the company's stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Bread Financial News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bread Financial this week:

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial, formerly known as Alliance Data Systems, is a Columbus, Ohio–based financial services company that specializes in providing private label credit programs, co-brand credit cards and digital payment solutions for retail partners. The company designs, issues and services proprietary credit products, enabling merchants to offer branded financing options that drive customer loyalty and increase basket sizes at the point of sale. Through its Bread technology platform, Bread Financial delivers installment-based payment options that integrate directly into e-commerce and in-store checkout experiences.

In addition to its core credit offerings, Bread Financial provides analytics, marketing and loyalty services to help merchants better understand consumer behavior and optimize promotional strategies.

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