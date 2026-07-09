TD Cowen Lowers EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target to $131.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $170.00 to $131.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the information technology services provider's stock. TD Cowen's price target points to a potential upside of 52.29% from the company's current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup restated a "cautious" rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $199.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded EPAM Systems from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $142.36.

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EPAM Systems Stock Performance

EPAM traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.02. 435,586 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,896. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.32. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $73.06 and a fifty-two week high of $222.53.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.39 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The business's revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPAM Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 4,233.3% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 279.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth $27,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc is a global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services. The company partners with clients across industries—such as financial services, healthcare, retail, and technology—to design, develop, and maintain complex software applications and digital experiences. EPAM's offerings include custom software development, application management, infrastructure management, quality assurance, and testing services, enabling organizations to accelerate digital transformation and enhance operational efficiency.

In addition to its core engineering capabilities, EPAM delivers a range of specialized services, including product design and consulting, data and analytics, cloud computing, DevOps, and cybersecurity.

Further Reading

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