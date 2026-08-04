TD Cowen Lowers SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target to $100.00

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by TD Cowen from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "hold" rating on the Internet company based in Singapore's stock. TD Cowen's target price indicates a potential downside of 11.01% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on SEA from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of SEA in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Research raised SEA from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on SEA from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $154.81.

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SEA Price Performance

SE stock traded up $1.23 on Tuesday, reaching $112.38. 1,413,163 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,925,419. The firm has a market cap of $68.67 billion, a PE ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54. SEA has a twelve month low of $77.05 and a twelve month high of $199.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.56 and a 200-day moving average of $96.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.08). SEA had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SEA will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Yanjun Wang sold 1,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total value of $126,468.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 20,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,128,878. This represents a 5.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gang Ye sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total value of $2,135,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,811,200. The trade was a 14.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 489,100 shares of company stock worth $47,515,790. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Charles Lim Capital Ltd raised its holdings in SEA by 172.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 750,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $95,678,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in SEA by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,791,660 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $228,549,000 after purchasing an additional 350,840 shares during the period. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at $26,282,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its position in shares of SEA by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 718,949 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $83,750,000 after purchasing an additional 175,746 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,642,304 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $135,999,000 after purchasing an additional 88,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company's stock.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited NYSE: SE is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea's digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

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