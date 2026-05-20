TD Cowen Reaffirms Buy Rating for CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA)

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by investment analysts at TD Cowen in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen's price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.12% from the stock's current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on CAVA Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "buy" rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on CAVA Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on CAVA Group from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CAVA Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $90.12.

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CAVA Group Price Performance

CAVA stock opened at $78.05 on Wednesday. CAVA Group has a 52-week low of $43.41 and a 52-week high of $98.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.90.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 5.40%.The company had revenue of $438.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CAVA Group will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CAVA Group

In other news, insider Theodoros Xenohristos sold 9,044 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $721,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 327,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,148,589.50. This trade represents a 2.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CAVA Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAVA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CAVA Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in CAVA Group by 378.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in CAVA Group by 347.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 515 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its holdings in CAVA Group by 275.8% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 575 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in CAVA Group by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 600 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about CAVA Group

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About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc NYSE: CAVA is a leading fast-casual restaurant company specializing in Mediterranean-inspired cuisine. Operating under the CAVA brand, the company offers customizable bowls, pitas and salads built around a variety of proteins, grains, fresh vegetables and house-made spreads. With a focus on high-quality ingredients and made-to-order preparation, CAVA aims to deliver a casual yet elevated dining experience for dine-in, takeout and catering customers.

Founded in 2011 in the Washington, DC metro area by Ike Grigoropoulos, Dimitri Katsanis and Brett Schulman, CAVA has pursued an aggressive growth strategy that included the 2018 acquisition of Zoe's Kitchen.

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