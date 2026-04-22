TD Cuts CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target to C$49.00

CAE (TSE:CAE - Get Free Report) NYSE: CAE had its price objective dropped by TD from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. TD's price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.89% from the company's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CAE from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of CAE from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of CAE from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the company from C$38.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of CAE from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of CAE from C$49.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$51.00.

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CAE Stock Performance

CAE traded down C$0.12 on Wednesday, reaching C$34.78. The company had a trading volume of 320,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,157. CAE has a 1 year low of C$33.15 and a 1 year high of C$47.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$40.02.

CAE (TSE:CAE - Get Free Report) NYSE: CAE last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. CAE had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 7.50%.

Key Headlines Impacting CAE

Here are the key news stories impacting CAE this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst stance remains constructive — National Bank Financial kept an "Outperform" rating and a C$53.00 price target, which supports upside versus the current trading range. National Bank Financial note and coverage

Analyst stance remains constructive — National Bank Financial kept an "Outperform" rating and a C$53.00 price target, which supports upside versus the current trading range. Neutral Sentiment: The report provides detailed forward-quarter estimates for FY2027 and FY2028 (Q1‑Q4 2028), which give investors updated modeling inputs for revenue/earnings cadence but do not by themselves change the company's strategic outlook. Forecast details

The report provides detailed forward-quarter estimates for FY2027 and FY2028 (Q1‑Q4 2028), which give investors updated modeling inputs for revenue/earnings cadence but do not by themselves change the company's strategic outlook. Negative Sentiment: Multiple EPS cuts: NB lowered FY2027 to $1.27 from $1.36 and trimmed Q4 2027 (to $0.44 from $0.49), Q3 2027 (to $0.34 from $0.37), Q2 2027 (to $0.26 from $0.29) and slightly cut Q4 2026 (to $0.41 from $0.42). Those reductions increase downside risk to near‑term earnings expectations and can pressure the stock until results or guidance show improvement. Estimate revisions

About CAE

CAE Inc is a global company focused on delivering training for the civil aviation, defense, security, and healthcare markets. Multiple types of simulators and synthetic exercises may be sold to customers to serve as alternatives for live-training experiences. The company's training solutions are provided through products and services. CAE has many different training locations where clients can be trained and educated through a series of programs. Additionally, part of the revenues come from supplying aviation personnel on a lease, along with providing aviation support organizations.

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