TD Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Stock

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP - Get Free Report) NYSE: CP had its price target hoisted by TD from C$128.00 to C$134.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a "hold" rating on the stock. TD's target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.52% from the company's previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CP. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$132.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$127.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Stephens upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$134.36.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 4.7%

Shares of CP traded down C$6.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$122.35. The company had a trading volume of 770,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,028. The stock has a market capitalization of C$108.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$125.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$116.08. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52-week low of C$96.50 and a 52-week high of C$131.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.35, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP - Get Free Report) NYSE: CP last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of C$4.16 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.3438583 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Canadian Pacific Kansas City

In related news, Director Katharine Berghuis Stevenson purchased 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$118.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$118,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$355,110. This represents a 50.00% increase in their position. Also, insider Maeghan Dawn Albiston sold 5,690 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.00, for a total value of C$711,250.00. Insiders sold 99,515 shares of company stock valued at $12,279,066 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

With its global headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Canada, CPKC is the first and only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States and México, with unrivaled access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf Coast to Lázaro Cárdenas, México. Stretching approximately 20,000 route miles and employing 20,000 railroaders, CPKC provides North American customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. CPKC is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise.

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