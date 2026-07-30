TD Issues Positive Forecast for Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Stock Price

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at TD from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. TD's target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.14% from the company's current price.

CG has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$28.17.

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Centerra Gold Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of TSE CG traded up C$1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$25.17. 413,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,446. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company's 50 day moving average price is C$22.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.21. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$9.25 and a 12 month high of C$28.97.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$629.00 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 41.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Centerra Gold news, Director Paul Nicholas Wright bought 5,000 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$22.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$111,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,900,300. This trade represents a 4.00% increase in their position. Also, Director Eric Dell sold 7,827 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.97, for a total value of C$179,786.19. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,252 shares of company stock valued at $235,442. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc is a Canadian-based gold mining company focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold and copper properties in North America, Türkiye, and other markets worldwide. Centerra operates two mines: the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada, and the Öksüt Mine in Türkiye. The Company also owns the Kemess Project in British Columbia, Canada, the Goldfield Project in Nevada, United States, and owns and operates the Molybdenum Business Unit in the United States and Canada.

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