TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

TDK Corp. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.6450, but opened at $13.9801. TDK shares last traded at $14.25, with a volume of 1,171,036 shares traded.

Get TDK alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on TTDKY shares. Wall Street Zen raised TDK from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Nomura raised TDK to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, TDK has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy".

Read Our Latest Analysis on TDK

TDK Stock Down 2.9%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.85.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. TDK had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 7.85%.The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.08 billion. TDK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.650 EPS. Analysts forecast that TDK Corp. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

TDK Company Profile

TDK Corporation, founded in Japan in 1935, is a multinational electronics company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of electronic materials, components and systems. The company traces its origins to work on ferrite materials for magnetic applications and has since expanded into multiple product lines that serve the electronics industry worldwide. TDK is headquartered in Tokyo and operates through a network of manufacturing, research and sales facilities across Asia, Europe and the Americas.

TDK's product portfolio includes passive components such as multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs), film capacitors, inductors and ferrite cores; magnetic heads and related magnetic materials; sensor and sensor systems including MEMS-based motion sensors and other sensing devices; and power electronics including power supplies and modules.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TDK, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TDK wasn't on the list.

While TDK currently has a Strong Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here