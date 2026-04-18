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Teads (NASDAQ:TEAD) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Teads logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • Wall Street Zen upgraded Teads from "sell" to "hold," joining mixed analyst coverage (one Buy, two Hold, one Sell) and contributing to a MarketBeat consensus rating of Hold with a $3.13 consensus target price.
  • Shares trade around $0.73 with a market cap of about $70.4 million and a 52‑week range of $0.53–$3.91; the company shows negative profitability (PE -0.13), high leverage (debt‑to‑equity 6.34) and modest liquidity (current and quick ratios ~1.10).
  • In the latest quarter Teads reported $0.10 EPS, beating estimates by $0.29 and generating $352.24 million in revenue, but still recorded a negative return on equity (~7.82%) and a negative net margin (~39.8%).
  • Five stocks we like better than Teads.

Teads (NASDAQ:TEAD - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Teads in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Teads in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teads presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $3.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on TEAD

Teads Price Performance

NASDAQ TEAD opened at $0.73 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average is $0.87. Teads has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $70.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Teads (NASDAQ:TEAD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Teads had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 39.76%.The business had revenue of $352.24 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teads

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in Teads during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Teads during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Teads during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Teads during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Teads during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 60.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teads Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teads is a global digital media platform specializing in outstream video advertising and high-impact display formats. Founded in 2007 and listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker TEAD, the company connects advertisers, agencies and publishers through a programmatic marketplace designed to maximize brand engagement across desktop, mobile and connected TV. Teads offers proprietary ad formats such as inRead, outstream expansion units and seamless mobile placements that activate only when visible to the user, helping clients optimize viewability and attention metrics without relying on traditional pre-roll or banner placements.

The Teads platform leverages data-driven targeting and machine learning to serve personalized creative in real time.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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