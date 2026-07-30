Team (NYSE:TISI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI - Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.83 and traded as high as $17.89. Team shares last traded at $17.65, with a volume of 2,365 shares traded.

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Key Headlines Impacting Team

Here are the key news stories impacting Team this week:

Neutral Sentiment: With no new contract, financing, management, regulatory, or operational announcement identified for Team, Inc., recent trading appears to be driven primarily by low liquidity and broader market factors rather than a fresh fundamental catalyst. TISI’s volume was below its average, while the shares remained above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

With no new contract, financing, management, regulatory, or operational announcement identified for Team, Inc., recent trading appears to be driven primarily by low liquidity and broader market factors rather than a fresh fundamental catalyst. TISI’s volume was below its average, while the shares remained above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Positive Sentiment: The company’s latest reported quarter provided some support for the stock: Team, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $(2.76) per share, beating the consensus estimate of $(5.94), and revenue of $215.06 million exceeded estimates of $208.88 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Team in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Report on Team

Team Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.84 and a 200-day moving average of $15.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.03.

Team (NYSE:TISI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The business services provider reported ($2.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($5.94) by $3.18. The firm had revenue of $215.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.88 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Gary L. Hill bought 6,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at $826,992. This represents a 13.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 12,650 shares of company stock worth $203,862 over the last 90 days. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Team

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TISI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Team by 6.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,952 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Team by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 313,766 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 14,238 shares during the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Team in the fourth quarter worth about $913,000. Corre Partners Management LLC increased its position in Team by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Corre Partners Management LLC now owns 1,604,326 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $22,669,000 after purchasing an additional 17,030 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Team during the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.57% of the company's stock.

About Team

Team, Inc NYSE: TISI designs, engineers and manufactures industrial screen printing and digital printing equipment for a variety of end markets. The company's solutions are used primarily in textile decorating, apparel, signage and graphics, and specialty industrial applications. By combining precision mechanical design with automated controls, Team delivers systems that enhance production speed, print quality and repeatability for its customers.

Team's product portfolio includes manual and automatic screen presses, inkjet UV LED curing systems, digital direct-to-garment printers and hybrid platforms that integrate multiple printing technologies.

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