TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 10.62%.The business's revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from TechnipFMC's conference call:

Strong second-quarter execution produced $2.8 billion in revenue, $601 million of adjusted EBITDA, a 21.8% margin excluding foreign exchange, and $488 million of free cash flow.

produced $2.8 billion in revenue, $601 million of adjusted EBITDA, a 21.8% margin excluding foreign exchange, and $488 million of free cash flow. TechnipFMC raised its 2026 adjusted EBITDA outlook to approximately $2.19 billion and expects free cash flow of about $1.45 billion, the high end of its prior guidance range.

and expects free cash flow of about $1.45 billion, the high end of its prior guidance range. Subsea orders totaled $2.5 billion in the quarter, and management remains confident in achieving approximately $10 billion of subsea inbound orders in 2026 , with larger greenfield projects expected to support an order step-up from 2027 through the end of the decade.

, with larger greenfield projects expected to support an order step-up from 2027 through the end of the decade. Subsea adjusted EBITDA margin reached 23.2%, supported by strong project execution, higher EPCI activity, standardized solutions, and a higher-quality backlog; management expects margins to improve gradually into 2027.

Surface Technologies revenue fell 3% sequentially to $276 million because of lower Middle East activity related to the ongoing conflict and weaker North American activity; full-year revenue is now expected near the low end of guidance.

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TechnipFMC Stock Performance

FTI stock traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,844,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.70. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $34.27 and a 12 month high of $77.92. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $69.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.95.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. TechnipFMC's payout ratio is currently 7.63%.

Trending Headlines about TechnipFMC

Here are the key news stories impacting TechnipFMC this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue increased 9.0% year over year to $2.76 billion, exceeding the $2.67 billion analyst consensus. Net income rose to $362.7 million, while EPS reached $0.91 versus $0.68 a year earlier and the $0.80 consensus estimate. TechnipFMC Announces Second-Quarter 2026 Results

Second-quarter revenue increased 9.0% year over year to $2.76 billion, exceeding the $2.67 billion analyst consensus. Net income rose to $362.7 million, while EPS reached $0.91 versus $0.68 a year earlier and the $0.80 consensus estimate. Positive Sentiment: Revenue grew 10.8% sequentially, and profitability remained healthy, with a reported net margin of 10.62% and return on equity of 34.06%. The results reinforce momentum in the company’s oilfield-services operations. FMC Technologies Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Revenue grew 10.8% sequentially, and profitability remained healthy, with a reported net margin of 10.62% and return on equity of 34.06%. The results reinforce momentum in the company’s oilfield-services operations. Neutral Sentiment: TechnipFMC set 2026 revenue guidance at $10.4 billion to $10.9 billion, implying a midpoint of approximately $10.65 billion versus the $10.6 billion consensus. While the outlook supports continued growth, it does not represent a major forecast upgrade. TechnipFMC Q2 2026 Earnings

TechnipFMC set 2026 revenue guidance at $10.4 billion to $10.9 billion, implying a midpoint of approximately $10.65 billion versus the $10.6 billion consensus. While the outlook supports continued growth, it does not represent a major forecast upgrade. Positive Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share, payable September 2 to shareholders of record August 18, providing continued shareholder income. TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share, payable September 2 to shareholders of record August 18, providing continued shareholder income. Negative Sentiment: Despite the earnings and revenue beats, the stock traded lower, suggesting investors may have expected a stronger guidance increase or more positive forward commentary. The reaction reflects high expectations after a substantial prior rise in the shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FTI. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on TechnipFMC from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Sunday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $69.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FTI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TechnipFMC

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 62.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,884,052 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $508,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938,498 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,272,089 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $502,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437,960 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,866,408 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $751,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549,839 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 46.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,581,329 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $141,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 216.9% during the third quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 1,544,135 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $60,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company's stock.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is an integrated oilfield services and technology company that designs, manufactures and delivers systems and services for the energy industry. The company's activities span the full lifecycle of oil and gas projects, with capabilities in subsea production systems, surface wellhead and intervention equipment, and onshore/offshore engineering and construction. TechnipFMC combines engineering and project management with fabrication, installation and maintenance services to help operators develop and produce hydrocarbon resources.

Its product and service portfolio includes subsea hardware such as trees, manifolds, umbilicals, risers and flowlines, as well as surface equipment for drilling, completions and well intervention.

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