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Technology Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - April 19th

Written by MarketBeat
April 19, 2026
NVIDIA logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • NVIDIA (NVDA), Sandisk (SNDK) and Microsoft (MSFT) were flagged by MarketBeat's screener as the top Technology stocks to watch today based on the highest recent dollar trading volume.
  • NVIDIA (NVDA) is emphasized for its GPUs, data-center compute, GeForce/RTX lines, vGPU software and Omniverse platform, making it central to gaming and AI infrastructure demand.
  • Sandisk (SNDK) is noted for flash-storage products including SSDs and removable media, while Microsoft (MSFT) remains a software and cloud leader with Microsoft 365, Teams and Copilot driving recurring revenue and enterprise exposure.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

NVIDIA, Sandisk, and Microsoft are the three Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Technology stocks are shares of companies whose primary business is creating, manufacturing, or delivering technology-based products and services—such as software, semiconductors, hardware, internet platforms, cloud computing and IT services. For investors, they’re typically viewed as growth-oriented and can offer rapid upside but also higher volatility and valuation sensitivity to innovation cycles, competition, interest-rate shifts and regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Sandisk (SNDK)

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNDK

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSFT

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in NVIDIA Right Now?

Before you consider NVIDIA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NVIDIA wasn't on the list.

While NVIDIA currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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