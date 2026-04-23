Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Reaches New 52-Week High - Still a Buy?

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK - Get Free Report) TSE: TECK's share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $62.95 and last traded at $62.5950, with a volume of 1277792 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.26.

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More Teck Resources News

Here are the key news stories impacting Teck Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results materially beat expectations — Teck reported roughly $1.25–$1.28 EPS versus consensus ~ $0.74–$0.91 and revenue surged year-over-year, driven by record copper sales. GlobeNewswire: Q1 Results

Q1 results materially beat expectations — Teck reported roughly $1.25–$1.28 EPS versus consensus ~ $0.74–$0.91 and revenue surged year-over-year, driven by record copper sales. Positive Sentiment: Record copper sales and sustained operational performance were highlighted in the company release and slide deck — positive for revenue and cash flow if copper prices remain strong. Q1 Slide Deck

Record copper sales and sustained operational performance were highlighted in the company release and slide deck — positive for revenue and cash flow if copper prices remain strong. Positive Sentiment: Analysts lifted EPS forecasts and Zacks highlighted potential upside — upgrade/estimate momentum supports the share move. Analyst Estimate Boost Zacks Analyst Blog

Analysts lifted EPS forecasts and Zacks highlighted potential upside — upgrade/estimate momentum supports the share move. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks published a metrics comparison and analyst previews — useful for modeling relative to consensus but not new directional information beyond the beat. Zacks: Key Metrics

Zacks published a metrics comparison and analyst previews — useful for modeling relative to consensus but not new directional information beyond the beat. Neutral Sentiment: Company earnings presentation posted (slides/earnings call) — provides detail for investors to reassess guidance, costs and production mix. Earnings Presentation

Company earnings presentation posted (slides/earnings call) — provides detail for investors to reassess guidance, costs and production mix. Negative Sentiment: Teck warned of higher fuel costs for its Chilean copper operations tied to Middle East energy disruptions — could pressure margins and offset some of the Q1 upside if sustained. Financial Post: Fuel Cost Warning

Teck warned of higher fuel costs for its Chilean copper operations tied to Middle East energy disruptions — could pressure margins and offset some of the Q1 upside if sustained. Negative Sentiment: Teck lost a court case over sales tax on coal used at a smelting facility — potential incremental tax/cash outflow and precedent risk for similar exposures. MSN: Court Loss

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Raymond James Financial downgraded Teck Resources from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Veritas upgraded Teck Resources from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Teck Resources from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Teck Resources from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $59.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Teck Resources

Teck Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK - Get Free Report) TSE: TECK last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 12.98%.Teck Resources's quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Ltd will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Teck Resources's payout ratio is presently 17.82%.

Institutional Trading of Teck Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 411.8% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 563 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 72.4% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 836 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the third quarter valued at $50,000. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a diversified natural resource company headquartered in Canada that explores for, develops and produces a portfolio of metallic and energy commodities. Its core businesses center on copper, steelmaking (metallurgical) coal and zinc, with related smelting and refining activities. Teck supplies raw materials and intermediate products to global steelmakers, metals markets and industrial customers, and operates integrated mining and processing facilities as well as earlier-stage exploration and development projects.

The company's operations and projects are located across multiple geographies, with a significant presence in western Canada and North America and additional exploration and development activities in Latin America.

Further Reading

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