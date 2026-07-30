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Tejon Ranch (TRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Tejon Ranch logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Tejon Ranch is expected to report Q2 2026 results before the market opens on August 6. Analysts forecast earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of approximately $8.64 million; the earnings call is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. ET.
  • In the prior quarter, Tejon Ranch earned $0.01 per share, beating the consensus estimate of a $0.02 loss, while revenue of $9.50 million also exceeded expectations.
  • The stock opened at $17.07, near the lower half of its 52-week range, and analysts maintain a consensus “Sell” rating. Institutional investors own 60.63% of the company.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Tejon Ranch.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Tejon Ranch to announce earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $8.6410 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.75 million.

Tejon Ranch Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRC opened at $17.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $460.89 million, a P/E ratio of 243.89 and a beta of 0.60. Tejon Ranch has a twelve month low of $15.31 and a twelve month high of $21.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.70 and a 200 day moving average of $18.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tejon Ranch

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tejon Ranch by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,138,314 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company's stock valued at $34,170,000 after acquiring an additional 14,767 shares during the last quarter. Nitor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tejon Ranch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,227,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 482.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 307,887 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company's stock worth $4,920,000 after acquiring an additional 255,008 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tejon Ranch in the fourth quarter valued at $1,469,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.63% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Tejon Ranch in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Tejon Ranch presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRC

About Tejon Ranch

(Get Free Report)

Tejon Ranch Corporation NYSE: TRC is one of California's largest private landowners, with a diversified portfolio spanning agriculture, real estate development and natural resource operations. Headquartered in Lebec, California, the company's holdings encompass approximately 270,000 acres in Kern and Los Angeles counties. Established in 1937 on the historic Rancho Tejon land grant, Tejon Ranch has leveraged its strategic location along Interstate 5 to build a multifaceted enterprise serving both local and regional markets.

In agriculture, Tejon Ranch grows a variety of row crops and permanent plantings, including almonds, pistachios, table grapes and citrus.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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