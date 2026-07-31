Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.50.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Carlos Nueno sold 6,196 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $47,275.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 57,671 shares in the company, valued at $440,029.73. This trade represents a 9.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Charles Divita III sold 19,132 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $145,977.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 389,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,974,891.22. This represents a 4.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 39,195 shares of company stock valued at $299,058 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Teladoc Health

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 1,956,947 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $13,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,947 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,114,000. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,225,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 293.9% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,860,076 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $27,021,000 after buying an additional 2,880,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $7,000,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Teladoc Health News

Here are the key news stories impacting Teladoc Health this week:

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $6.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business's 50-day moving average price is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.54. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $9.89.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $606.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.44 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 7.13%.The firm's revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Teladoc Health has set its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.300--0.200 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at -1.000--0.750 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc is a leading global provider of virtual healthcare services, offering on-demand medical consultations via phone, video, and mobile app platforms. The company connects patients with licensed physicians and specialists for non-emergency medical issues, mental health support, dermatology, and chronic condition management. By leveraging digital technologies and data analytics, Teladoc aims to enhance accessibility, reduce healthcare costs, and improve patient outcomes through personalized care plans and remote monitoring.

Teladoc's service portfolio includes general medical visits, behavioral health sessions, expert medical services for complex cases, and wellness programs designed to support chronic disease management such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease.

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