Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Hold" from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.5313.

TDOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Teladoc Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th.

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Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Charles Divita III sold 27,731 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $152,243.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 364,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,664.16. The trade was a 7.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teladoc Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,621,378 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $14,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,631 shares during the last quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,085,542 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $44,066,000 after purchasing an additional 107,400 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 3,398,491 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $18,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Teladoc Health

Here are the key news stories impacting Teladoc Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised estimates for several periods, including FY2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2026 and Q1 2028, suggesting slightly better earnings expectations in parts of the forecast horizon.

Zacks Research raised estimates for several periods, including FY2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2026 and Q1 2028, suggesting slightly better earnings expectations in parts of the forecast horizon. Neutral Sentiment: The firm kept its overall outlook below zero, with losses still expected in FY2026, FY2027 and FY2028, reinforcing that Teladoc is not yet expected to reach profitability.

The firm kept its overall outlook below zero, with losses still expected in FY2026, FY2027 and FY2028, reinforcing that Teladoc is not yet expected to reach profitability. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut estimates for Q4 2026, Q3 2027, Q4 2027 and FY2028, showing continued uncertainty around the company’s longer-term earnings trajectory.

Zacks Research cut estimates for Q4 2026, Q3 2027, Q4 2027 and FY2028, showing continued uncertainty around the company’s longer-term earnings trajectory. Negative Sentiment: Teladoc’s latest reported results also showed another quarterly loss and a year-over-year revenue decline, which adds to concerns about the pace of recovery.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

NYSE TDOC opened at $6.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 2.08. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.32.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $613.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.04 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.45%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Teladoc Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.750 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.300--0.200 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc is a leading global provider of virtual healthcare services, offering on-demand medical consultations via phone, video, and mobile app platforms. The company connects patients with licensed physicians and specialists for non-emergency medical issues, mental health support, dermatology, and chronic condition management. By leveraging digital technologies and data analytics, Teladoc aims to enhance accessibility, reduce healthcare costs, and improve patient outcomes through personalized care plans and remote monitoring.

Teladoc's service portfolio includes general medical visits, behavioral health sessions, expert medical services for complex cases, and wellness programs designed to support chronic disease management such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease.

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