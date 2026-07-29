Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Issues Earnings Results

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The health services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03, Zacks reports. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.45%. Teladoc Health updated its Q3 2026 guidance to -0.300--0.200 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to -1.000--0.750 EPS.

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Teladoc Health Trading Down 1.6%

TDOC stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.21. 6,707,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,386,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business's 50 day moving average price is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.54. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $9.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teladoc Health

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 7,906 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $60,322.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 110,261 shares in the company, valued at $841,291.43. This represents a 6.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Fernando M. Rodrigues sold 5,677 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $43,315.51. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,572 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $73,034.36. The trade was a 37.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,195 shares of company stock valued at $299,058. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 412.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,989 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 177.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,150 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 41,045.8% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,875 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 9,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Teladoc Health from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings raised Teladoc Health from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $7.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc is a leading global provider of virtual healthcare services, offering on-demand medical consultations via phone, video, and mobile app platforms. The company connects patients with licensed physicians and specialists for non-emergency medical issues, mental health support, dermatology, and chronic condition management. By leveraging digital technologies and data analytics, Teladoc aims to enhance accessibility, reduce healthcare costs, and improve patient outcomes through personalized care plans and remote monitoring.

Teladoc's service portfolio includes general medical visits, behavioral health sessions, expert medical services for complex cases, and wellness programs designed to support chronic disease management such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease.

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