Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Cut to $7.50 by Analysts at Citigroup

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup from $11.00 to $7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the health services provider's stock. Citigroup's price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.38% from the company's current price.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $7.54.

Get Teladoc Health alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Research Report on Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health Price Performance

Shares of TDOC stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,703,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,551,685. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $8.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.54. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $9.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 2.10.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 7.13%.The company had revenue of $606.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Teladoc Health has set its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.300--0.200 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at -1.000--0.750 EPS. Analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Teladoc Health

In other news, insider Carlos Nueno sold 6,196 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $47,275.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 57,671 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $440,029.73. This represents a 9.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Fernando M. Rodrigues sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $43,315.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,572 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $73,034.36. The trade was a 37.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,195 shares of company stock worth $299,058. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,567 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,207 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,532 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 177.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc is a leading global provider of virtual healthcare services, offering on-demand medical consultations via phone, video, and mobile app platforms. The company connects patients with licensed physicians and specialists for non-emergency medical issues, mental health support, dermatology, and chronic condition management. By leveraging digital technologies and data analytics, Teladoc aims to enhance accessibility, reduce healthcare costs, and improve patient outcomes through personalized care plans and remote monitoring.

Teladoc's service portfolio includes general medical visits, behavioral health sessions, expert medical services for complex cases, and wellness programs designed to support chronic disease management such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Teladoc Health, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Teladoc Health wasn't on the list.

While Teladoc Health currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here