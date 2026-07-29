Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Updates Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC - Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.300--0.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $569.0 million-$609.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $629.1 million. Teladoc Health also updated its FY 2026 guidance to -1.000--0.750 EPS.

Get Teladoc Health alerts: Sign Up

Teladoc Health Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.21. The company had a trading volume of 7,337,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,388,957. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.10. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $9.89.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.45%. Teladoc Health has set its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.300--0.200 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at -1.000--0.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Teladoc Health from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $7.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TDOC

Insider Buying and Selling at Teladoc Health

In related news, CEO Charles Divita III sold 19,132 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $145,977.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 389,894 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,974,891.22. This trade represents a 4.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Carlos Nueno sold 6,196 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $47,275.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 57,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,029.73. This trade represents a 9.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,195 shares of company stock valued at $299,058. Insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Teladoc Health

Here are the key news stories impacting Teladoc Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: Teladoc reported a second-quarter loss of $0.21 per share, better than analysts’ expected loss of $0.24. The earnings beat may support confidence in the company’s cost controls and near-term execution. Teladoc Health Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Teladoc reported a second-quarter loss of $0.21 per share, better than analysts’ expected loss of $0.24. The earnings beat may support confidence in the company’s cost controls and near-term execution. Positive Sentiment: A valuation analysis argued that TDOC remains undervalued after its severe five-year decline, with discounted-cash-flow and market-multiple estimates indicating potential upside. This could attract value-oriented investors, although it is not a formal company forecast. Teladoc Health Stock Still Looks Undervalued

A valuation analysis argued that TDOC remains undervalued after its severe five-year decline, with discounted-cash-flow and market-multiple estimates indicating potential upside. This could attract value-oriented investors, although it is not a formal company forecast. Neutral Sentiment: Teladoc’s second-quarter results and accompanying materials provide investors with additional detail on operating metrics and management’s outlook. The earnings release itself did not eliminate concerns about the company’s longer-term path to profitability. Teladoc Health Earnings Slide Deck

Teladoc’s second-quarter results and accompanying materials provide investors with additional detail on operating metrics and management’s outlook. The earnings release itself did not eliminate concerns about the company’s longer-term path to profitability. Negative Sentiment: Third-quarter guidance was below Wall Street expectations. Teladoc forecast an adjusted loss of $0.20–$0.30 per share versus a consensus loss of $0.17, while revenue guidance of $569 million–$609 million trailed the $629.1 million consensus estimate.

Third-quarter guidance was below Wall Street expectations. Teladoc forecast an adjusted loss of $0.20–$0.30 per share versus a consensus loss of $0.17, while revenue guidance of $569 million–$609 million trailed the $629.1 million consensus estimate. Negative Sentiment: Full-year 2026 revenue guidance of approximately $2.4 billion was below the $2.5 billion analyst estimate. The company also remains unprofitable, reporting a negative 6.81% net margin and negative 11.45% return on equity.

Full-year 2026 revenue guidance of approximately $2.4 billion was below the $2.5 billion analyst estimate. The company also remains unprofitable, reporting a negative 6.81% net margin and negative 11.45% return on equity. Negative Sentiment: A law firm issued a shareholder-investigation solicitation concerning possible fiduciary-duty issues involving Teladoc insiders. While unproven and promotional in nature, such announcements can add headline and litigation risk.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 412.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,989 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 177.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,150 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 41,045.8% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,875 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 9,851 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company's stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc is a leading global provider of virtual healthcare services, offering on-demand medical consultations via phone, video, and mobile app platforms. The company connects patients with licensed physicians and specialists for non-emergency medical issues, mental health support, dermatology, and chronic condition management. By leveraging digital technologies and data analytics, Teladoc aims to enhance accessibility, reduce healthcare costs, and improve patient outcomes through personalized care plans and remote monitoring.

Teladoc's service portfolio includes general medical visits, behavioral health sessions, expert medical services for complex cases, and wellness programs designed to support chronic disease management such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Teladoc Health, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Teladoc Health wasn't on the list.

While Teladoc Health currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here