Teladoc Health Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC - Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 15,650 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 30% compared to the typical volume of 12,026 call options.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Teladoc Health from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $7.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TDOC

More Teladoc Health News

Here are the key news stories impacting Teladoc Health this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Fernando M. Rodrigues sold 5,677 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $43,315.51. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,572 shares in the company, valued at $73,034.36. This trade represents a 37.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Charles Divita III sold 19,132 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $145,977.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 389,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,974,891.22. The trade was a 4.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,195 shares of company stock valued at $299,058. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teladoc Health

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Teladoc Health by 33.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,207 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Essential Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 262,215 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 18,679 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 694.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 274,441 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 104,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company's stock.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.62. The company had a trading volume of 17,819,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,480,692. The company's 50 day moving average price is $8.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 2.10. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $9.89.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $606.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.44 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.45%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Teladoc Health has set its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.300--0.200 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at -1.000--0.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc is a leading global provider of virtual healthcare services, offering on-demand medical consultations via phone, video, and mobile app platforms. The company connects patients with licensed physicians and specialists for non-emergency medical issues, mental health support, dermatology, and chronic condition management. By leveraging digital technologies and data analytics, Teladoc aims to enhance accessibility, reduce healthcare costs, and improve patient outcomes through personalized care plans and remote monitoring.

Teladoc's service portfolio includes general medical visits, behavioral health sessions, expert medical services for complex cases, and wellness programs designed to support chronic disease management such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease.

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