Teladoc Health Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC - Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 26,725 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 81% compared to the average daily volume of 14,793 call options.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Charles Divita III sold 27,731 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $152,243.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 364,784 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,002,664.16. The trade was a 7.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Teladoc Health

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 193,714 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 5,235 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,278.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 10,485 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 447,992 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 24,124 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth about $615,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company's stock.

Teladoc Health Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of TDOC stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,912,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,878,010. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 2.08. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $9.77.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.01). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $613.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Teladoc Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.750 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.300--0.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDOC. Barclays reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $8.50 to $7.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $8.50 to $5.50 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $7.53.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TDOC

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc is a leading global provider of virtual healthcare services, offering on-demand medical consultations via phone, video, and mobile app platforms. The company connects patients with licensed physicians and specialists for non-emergency medical issues, mental health support, dermatology, and chronic condition management. By leveraging digital technologies and data analytics, Teladoc aims to enhance accessibility, reduce healthcare costs, and improve patient outcomes through personalized care plans and remote monitoring.

Teladoc's service portfolio includes general medical visits, behavioral health sessions, expert medical services for complex cases, and wellness programs designed to support chronic disease management such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease.

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