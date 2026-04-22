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Tele2 (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Tele2 logo with Utilities background
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Key Points

  • Tele2 reported quarterly EPS of $0.50, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.40.
  • The company displayed solid profitability with a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 15.40%.
  • Shares opened at $9.95 with a market cap of $13.64 billion and a PE of 29.26; analysts' consensus is a Buy (2 Strong Buy, 3 Buy, 1 Hold), though Deutsche Bank reiterated a Hold.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Tele2 (OTCMKTS:TLTZY - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.40, Zacks reports. Tele2 had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 15.40%.

Tele2 Stock Performance

Shares of TLTZY opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 0.44. Tele2 has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $11.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating on shares of Tele2 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tele2 presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Analysis on TLTZY

About Tele2

(Get Free Report)

Tele2 AB is a European telecommunications company headquartered in Kista, Sweden. Since its founding in 1993, the firm has developed into a full-service provider of voice, data and multimedia solutions for both consumer and business markets. Its core offerings include mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband, voice over IP, digital television services and data network solutions, alongside emerging Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine connectivity products.

Tele2 operates primarily across the Nordic and Baltic regions, with key markets in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

Read More

Earnings History for Tele2 (OTCMKTS:TLTZY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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