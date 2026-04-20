Tele2 (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Time to Buy?

Shares of Tele2 (OTCMKTS:TLTZY - Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 79,509 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 174% from the previous session's volume of 29,009 shares.The stock last traded at $10.39 and had previously closed at $10.32.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Tele2 in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Analysis on TLTZY

Tele2 Price Performance

The company's 50-day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 0.44.

Tele2 (OTCMKTS:TLTZY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Tele2 had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 15.40%.The company had revenue of $854.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tele2 will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tele2

Tele2 AB is a European telecommunications company headquartered in Kista, Sweden. Since its founding in 1993, the firm has developed into a full-service provider of voice, data and multimedia solutions for both consumer and business markets. Its core offerings include mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband, voice over IP, digital television services and data network solutions, alongside emerging Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine connectivity products.

Tele2 operates primarily across the Nordic and Baltic regions, with key markets in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

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