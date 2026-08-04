Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom (TEO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom (NYSE:TEO - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.2472 per share and revenue of $1.7240 billion for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 2:00 PM ET.

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Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom Trading Down 1.6%

TEO stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.66. 59,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,673. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.40. Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $16.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom news, Director Alejandro Alberto Urricelqui purchased 38,890 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $522,292.70. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 399,348 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,363,243.64. This represents a 10.79% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom in the 1st quarter valued at about $379,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom by 321.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 104,726 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 79,893 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom during the 2nd quarter worth $346,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom during the 2nd quarter worth about $596,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $578,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Research lowered Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom from $8.60 to $9.20 and gave the stock a "sector underperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $15.55.

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Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom Company Profile

Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom NYSE: TEO is an integrated telecommunications provider based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Originally formed through the 1990 privatization of the state-owned Empresa Nacional de Telecomunicaciones (ENTel), the company was initially backed by Italian state carrier STET and French operator France Télécom. Since its listing on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker TEO, Telecom Argentina has evolved into one of the country's principal communications groups, offering a comprehensive portfolio of voice and data services.

The company's core business activities span fixed-line telephony, mobile services, broadband internet and digital television.

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