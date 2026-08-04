Go Pro
→ Central banks bought 710 tonnes - this fund pays monthly (From Investors Alley) (Ad)tc pixel

Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom (TEO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom logo with Communication Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Telecom Argentina is expected to report Q2 2026 earnings after the market closes on August 11. Analysts forecast earnings of $0.2472 per share on $1.724 billion in revenue.
  • TEO shares recently fell 1.6% to $13.66, although the stock remains well above its 52-week low of $6.43 and below its high of $16.34.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed, with a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.55; meanwhile, a company director recently increased his holdings by 10.79%.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom (NYSE:TEO - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.2472 per share and revenue of $1.7240 billion for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 2:00 PM ET.

Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom Trading Down 1.6%

TEO stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.66. 59,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,673. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.40. Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $16.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom news, Director Alejandro Alberto Urricelqui purchased 38,890 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $522,292.70. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 399,348 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,363,243.64. This represents a 10.79% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom in the 1st quarter valued at about $379,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom by 321.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 104,726 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 79,893 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom during the 2nd quarter worth $346,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom during the 2nd quarter worth about $596,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $578,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Research lowered Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom from $8.60 to $9.20 and gave the stock a "sector underperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $15.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TEO

Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom NYSE: TEO is an integrated telecommunications provider based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Originally formed through the 1990 privatization of the state-owned Empresa Nacional de Telecomunicaciones (ENTel), the company was initially backed by Italian state carrier STET and French operator France Télécom. Since its listing on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker TEO, Telecom Argentina has evolved into one of the country's principal communications groups, offering a comprehensive portfolio of voice and data services.

The company's core business activities span fixed-line telephony, mobile services, broadband internet and digital television.

Read More

Earnings History for Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom (NYSE:TEO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom Right Now?

Before you consider Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom wasn't on the list.

While Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026

The space race is growing fast, and you don’t have to have gotten in early on SpaceX to profit. This report shows seven space stocks you can buy today that may grow as rockets, satellites, defense, space internet, and new space technology become more important.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
tc pixel
Central banks bought 710 tonnes - this fund pays monthly
Central banks bought 710 tonnes - this fund pays monthly
From Investors Alley (Ad)
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | August 3, 2026
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
By Nathan Reiff | August 2, 2026
tc pixel
Smart Money is Watching USAU: The Next Gold-Copper Acquisition Target?
Smart Money is Watching USAU: The Next Gold-Copper Acquisition Target?
From Huge Alerts (Ad)
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
By MarketBeat | August 1, 2026
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026

Recent Videos

The market reset AGAIN. Here‘s where the money‘s moving this week.
The market reset AGAIN. Here's where the money's moving this week.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August‘s Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August's Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines