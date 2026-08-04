Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Insider Buys 685 Shares of Stock

Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP - Get Free Report) insider Suzi Williams purchased 685 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 870 per share, for a total transaction of £5,959.50.

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Telecom Plus Trading Down 0.5%

Telecom Plus stock traded down GBX 4 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 861. The company had a trading volume of 8,248,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,730. The firm has a market cap of £683.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 889 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,151.21. Telecom Plus Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 638 and a 1 year high of GBX 1,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.91, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Telecom Plus (LON:TEP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported GBX 102.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of GBX 194.11 billion during the quarter. Telecom Plus had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 32.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telecom Plus Plc will post 118.0645161 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Telecom Plus to a "hold" rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 1,300 to GBX 700 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Telecom Plus to a "buy" rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 2,600 to GBX 1,200 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 1,500.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEP

Telecom Plus Company Profile

Telecom Plus Plc provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It offers various services, including gas, electricity, fixed line telephony, mobile telephony, broadband, and insurance, as well as bill protection and life cover, home insurance and boiler cover, and cashback card services under the Utility Warehouse and TML brands. Telecom Plus Plc was incorporated in 1996 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

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