Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Insider Phil Bunker Acquires 645 Shares of Stock

Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP - Get Free Report) insider Phil Bunker bought 645 shares of Telecom Plus stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 870 per share, with a total value of £5,611.50.

Phil Bunker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 14th, Phil Bunker purchased 4,017 shares of Telecom Plus stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 881 per share, for a total transaction of £35,389.77.

On Tuesday, July 14th, Phil Bunker acquired 1,638 shares of Telecom Plus stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 880 per share, with a total value of £14,414.40.

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Telecom Plus Stock Performance

TEP stock traded down GBX 4 on Tuesday, reaching GBX 861. The company's stock had a trading volume of 8,248,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,730. Telecom Plus Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 638 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.91, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of £683.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 889 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,151.21.

Telecom Plus (LON:TEP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported GBX 102.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of GBX 194.11 billion during the quarter. Telecom Plus had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 4.16%. As a group, analysts predict that Telecom Plus Plc will post 118.0645161 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEP shares. Berenberg Bank lowered Telecom Plus to a "buy" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 2,600 to GBX 1,200 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Telecom Plus to a "hold" rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 1,300 to GBX 700 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telecom Plus currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 1,500.

View Our Latest Report on Telecom Plus

Telecom Plus Company Profile

Telecom Plus Plc provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It offers various services, including gas, electricity, fixed line telephony, mobile telephony, broadband, and insurance, as well as bill protection and life cover, home insurance and boiler cover, and cashback card services under the Utility Warehouse and TML brands. Telecom Plus Plc was incorporated in 1996 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

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