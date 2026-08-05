Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Reaches New 52-Week High - What's Next?

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $693.50 and last traded at $692.86, with a volume of 45908 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $684.76.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $614.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $677.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Teledyne Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Research raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $735.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $715.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDY

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.92. The business's 50 day moving average price is $633.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $635.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.79 by $0.49. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.20 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.450-24.650 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.150 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 24.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Teledyne Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,977,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $3,053,038,000 after buying an additional 66,984 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,204,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $1,291,957,000 after acquiring an additional 61,135 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,693,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $864,811,000 after acquiring an additional 9,824 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 1,685,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $860,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,367,137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $698,238,000 after acquiring an additional 274,976 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies NYSE: TDY, headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, is a diversified industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and supports sophisticated electronic systems, instruments and imaging products. Founded in 1960 by Henry Singleton and George Kozmetsky, Teledyne has grown into a multinational provider of high-performance equipment and software for commercial, scientific and government customers. Its offerings are used in markets that include aerospace and defense, marine, industrial manufacturing, environmental monitoring and scientific research.

The company operates through businesses that develop precision instrumentation, digital imaging products, engineered systems and aerospace and defense electronics.

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