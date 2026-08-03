Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Reaches New 52-Week High - Here's Why

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $140.80 and last traded at $142.1860, with a volume of 57227 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.71.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teleflex from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Teleflex from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $148.90.

Read Our Latest Report on Teleflex

Teleflex Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Teleflex had a positive return on equity of 13.29% and a negative net margin of 35.88%.The company had revenue of $548.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business's revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Teleflex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 25th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Teleflex's payout ratio is currently -5.96%.

Institutional Trading of Teleflex

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 478.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,131 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $287,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,811 shares during the period. Irenic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,061,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,076,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,405,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Teleflex by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 660,800 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $80,855,000 after purchasing an additional 365,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company's stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated is a diversified global provider of medical technologies, specializing in critical care and surgery. Headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, the company designs, manufactures and distributes devices and solutions used by healthcare professionals in hospital, ambulatory and alternate site settings. Teleflex focuses on delivering products that support complex interventional procedures and improve patient outcomes.

The company's offerings span several key segments, including Interventional Urology, Respiratory & Anesthesia, Surgical, Cardiac Care, Vascular and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) solutions.

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