Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $119.99 and traded as high as $136.32. Teleflex shares last traded at $134.1630, with a volume of 531,427 shares.

Get Teleflex alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho set a $140.00 target price on Teleflex in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Teleflex from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $147.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TFX

Teleflex Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.82. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $129.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $548.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.91 million. Teleflex had a negative net margin of 35.88% and a positive return on equity of 13.29%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Teleflex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Teleflex's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,861 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 250 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Teleflex by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 392 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,652 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated is a diversified global provider of medical technologies, specializing in critical care and surgery. Headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, the company designs, manufactures and distributes devices and solutions used by healthcare professionals in hospital, ambulatory and alternate site settings. Teleflex focuses on delivering products that support complex interventional procedures and improve patient outcomes.

The company's offerings span several key segments, including Interventional Urology, Respiratory & Anesthesia, Surgical, Cardiac Care, Vascular and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) solutions.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Teleflex, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Teleflex wasn't on the list.

While Teleflex currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here