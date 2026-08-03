Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.3333.

Several research firms have weighed in on TDS. Weiss Ratings cut Telephone and Data Systems from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TDS

Telephone and Data Systems Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:TDS opened at $33.55 on Monday. Telephone and Data Systems has a 1-year low of $32.94 and a 1-year high of $49.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.31 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $1.98. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $309.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Telephone and Data Systems's payout ratio is 30.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 681 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 2,779.5% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,123 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the first quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company's stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc NYSE: TDS is a diversified telecommunications company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides a broad array of communications services, including wireless voice and data, wireline broadband and voice, cable television, and managed IT and cloud solutions. Its two primary operating units—TDS Telecom and U.S. Cellular—serve residential, business and wholesale customers across the United States.

TDS Telecom focuses on delivering broadband internet, digital voice, video and data communications services in primarily rural and suburban markets.

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