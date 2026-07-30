Telesat (TSAT) to Post Earnings on Thursday

Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.82) per share and revenue of $55.9010 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.54). Telesat had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 47.57%.The company had revenue of $62.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.03 million. On average, analysts expect Telesat to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Telesat Trading Down 7.0%

NASDAQ TSAT opened at $34.41 on Thursday. Telesat has a 12 month low of $19.59 and a 12 month high of $59.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $45.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.57. The stock has a market cap of $510.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSAT. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Telesat in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Telesat in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Telesat in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a "sell" rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Telesat in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Telesat from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telesat currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $33.50.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telesat

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Telesat by 307.3% during the 3rd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 409,753 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,512,000 after acquiring an additional 309,153 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Telesat by 261.5% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 134,668 shares of the company's stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 97,411 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Telesat by 245.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,472 shares of the company's stock worth $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 91,272 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telesat by 83.0% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 105,225 shares of the company's stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 47,725 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Telesat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000.

Telesat Company Profile

Telesat is a leading global satellite operator that designs, builds and delivers high-performance satellite communications solutions across multiple markets. The company operates a fleet of geostationary satellites to provide video distribution, data networking and managed broadband services to media companies, network operators, governments and enterprise customers. Telesat's infrastructure supports television distribution, cellular backhaul, rural broadband and corporate network applications.

In addition to its geostationary offerings, Telesat is developing a low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellation known as Lightspeed.

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