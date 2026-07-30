TeleTech (TTEC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TeleTech (NASDAQ:TTEC - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect TeleTech to post earnings of $0.23 per share and revenue of $478.2290 million for the quarter. TeleTech has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.060-1.320 EPS. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

TeleTech (NASDAQ:TTEC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $496.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.69 million. TeleTech had a negative net margin of 9.60% and a positive return on equity of 15.66%. On average, analysts expect TeleTech to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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TeleTech Trading Up 3.7%

TeleTech stock opened at $2.54 on Thursday. TeleTech has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $5.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTEC. Zacks Research downgraded TeleTech from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of TeleTech in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded TeleTech from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTEC

Institutional Trading of TeleTech

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of TeleTech by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 56,499 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TeleTech during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TeleTech by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 127,999 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 9,702 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TeleTech by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 60,604 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 19,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jain Global LLC raised its holdings in TeleTech by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Jain Global LLC now owns 17,970 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares during the period. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TeleTech Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: TTEC is a global customer experience technology and services company that designs, builds and delivers transformative solutions for customer acquisition and engagement. Leveraging a combination of digital consulting, technology, analytics and operations services, TTEC helps clients across industries enhance their customer journeys, automate key processes and harness data-driven insights to foster loyalty and drive revenue growth.

The company's core offerings span end-to-end customer engagement solutions, including customer experience (CX) strategy consulting, cloud migration, omni-channel contact center operations and managed services.

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