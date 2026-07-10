Telix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TLX) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:TLX - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.78, but opened at $11.38. Telix Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $11.1750, with a volume of 34,931 shares trading hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TLX. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $21.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Telix Pharmaceuticals

Telix Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.95.

Insider Activity at Telix Pharmaceuticals

In other Telix Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christian Behrenbruch purchased 34,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $499,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 20,709,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $299,873,560. This represents a 0.17% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telix Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Telix Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals by 523.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,031 shares of the company's stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 289,917 shares of the company's stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 39,400 shares during the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Telix Pharmaceuticals by 276.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 174,415 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 128,070 shares during the period.

About Telix Pharmaceuticals

Telix Pharmaceuticals NASDAQ: TLX is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of molecularly targeted radiopharmaceuticals for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Leveraging expertise in radiochemistry, nuclear medicine and oncology, Telix aims to address unmet clinical needs across a range of tumor types by pairing diagnostic imaging agents with therapeutic radionuclides.

The company’s pipeline spans both imaging and therapeutic candidates.

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