Telos (TLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect Telos to post earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $45.1650 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 10, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Telos had a negative return on equity of 11.95% and a negative net margin of 14.25%.The business had revenue of $47.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $44.62 million. On average, analysts expect Telos to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Telos Trading Up 1.6%

Telos stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.51. The company had a trading volume of 40,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,445. The stock has a market cap of $337.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.57. Telos has a 1-year low of $2.37 and a 1-year high of $8.36.

Insider Transactions at Telos

In related news, EVP Gary Mark Bendza sold 80,140 shares of Telos stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $353,417.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 737,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,250,205.28. The trade was a 9.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradley W. Jacobs sold 55,772 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $240,377.32. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 166,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,097.72. The trade was a 25.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 320,772 shares of company stock valued at $1,386,488 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telos

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Telos by 322.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 908,565 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 693,716 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,801,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Telos by 161.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 911,148 shares of the company's stock worth $6,232,000 after acquiring an additional 562,878 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,494,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telos by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,090,011 shares of the company's stock worth $14,296,000 after acquiring an additional 457,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.14% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TLS. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Telos in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Telos in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $7.10.

View Our Latest Report on Telos

About Telos

Telos Corporation NASDAQ: TLS is a provider of cybersecurity, secure communications, and enterprise IT solutions designed to help organizations manage risk, accelerate mission delivery and maintain compliance. The company's core business activities encompass risk management and compliance automation, secure mobility, zero-trust architecture, cloud security, and identity and access management. Telos serves a diverse customer base that includes U.S. federal agencies, the Department of Defense, intelligence communities and select commercial enterprises.

Among its flagship offerings is the Xacta® platform, which automates assessment and authorization for IT systems and cloud environments, helping clients streamline compliance with NIST, FedRAMP and other frameworks.

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