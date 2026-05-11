Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:TEM) Reaches New 12-Month High - Here's What Happened

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Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Trading Up 0.4%

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc ( LON:TEM Get Free Report )'s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 309.50 and last traded at GBX 309, with a volume of 11817904 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 307.

The firm has a market cap of £2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.03. The stock's fifty day moving average is GBX 269.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 252.68.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust

Launched thirty years ago in June 1989, Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust PLC (“TEMIT”) is an investment trust that invests principally in emerging markets companies with the aim of delivering capital growth to shareholders over the long term. While the majority of the Company's shareholders are based in the UK, shares are quoted on both the London and New Zealand Stock Exchanges.

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