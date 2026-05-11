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Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:TEM) Reaches New 12-Month High - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust hit a new 52-week high, trading as high as GBX 309.50 and last changing hands at GBX 309.
  • The stock was up about 0.4% on the day, with heavy trading volume of 11.8 million shares.
  • The trust has a £2.90 billion market cap and currently trades above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, signaling strong recent momentum.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 309.50 and last traded at GBX 309, with a volume of 11817904 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 307.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Trading Up 0.4%

The firm has a market cap of £2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.03. The stock's fifty day moving average is GBX 269.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 252.68.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Launched thirty years ago in June 1989, Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust PLC (“TEMIT”) is an investment trust that invests principally in emerging markets companies with the aim of delivering capital growth to shareholders over the long term. While the majority of the Company's shareholders are based in the UK, shares are quoted on both the London and New Zealand Stock Exchanges.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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