Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:TEM) Sets New 1-Year High - Here's Why

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Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Stock Performance

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc ( LON:TEM Get Free Report )'s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 286.50 and last traded at GBX 286, with a volume of 1934079 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 282.50.

The business's 50 day moving average is GBX 265.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 247.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Activity

In other Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust news, insider Sarika Patel acquired 3,599 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 263 per share, with a total value of £9,465.37. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company's stock.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust

Launched thirty years ago in June 1989, Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust PLC (“TEMIT”) is an investment trust that invests principally in emerging markets companies with the aim of delivering capital growth to shareholders over the long term. While the majority of the Company's shareholders are based in the UK, shares are quoted on both the London and New Zealand Stock Exchanges.

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