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Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:TEM) Sets New 1-Year High - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:TEM) hit a new 52-week high, trading as high as GBX 286.50 (last GBX 286) on Wednesday with about 1.93 million shares traded; the stock is trading above its 50‑day (GBX 265.44) and 200‑day (GBX 247.99) moving averages and has a market cap of £2.70bn and a P/E of 5.81.
  • Insider Sarika Patel acquired 3,599 shares at an average price of GBX 263 on Feb. 4, while corporate insiders own just 0.04% of the company’s stock.
  • Launched in 1989, TEMIT invests principally in emerging markets aiming for long-term capital growth and is quoted on both the London and New Zealand stock exchanges.
  • Interested in Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust? Here are five stocks we like better.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 286.50 and last traded at GBX 286, with a volume of 1934079 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 282.50.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Stock Performance

The business's 50 day moving average is GBX 265.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 247.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Activity

In other Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust news, insider Sarika Patel acquired 3,599 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 263 per share, with a total value of £9,465.37. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company's stock.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Launched thirty years ago in June 1989, Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust PLC (“TEMIT”) is an investment trust that invests principally in emerging markets companies with the aim of delivering capital growth to shareholders over the long term. While the majority of the Company's shareholders are based in the UK, shares are quoted on both the London and New Zealand Stock Exchanges.

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