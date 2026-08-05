Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Director David Epstein Sells 370 Shares of Stock

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM - Get Free Report) Director David Epstein sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $16,058.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,479.60. This represents a 1.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Tempus AI Stock Down 0.7%

Tempus AI stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.70. 3,491,891 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,862,125. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.77 and a 52-week high of $104.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company's 50-day moving average is $51.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.28.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $382.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.69 million. Tempus AI had a negative return on equity of 50.28% and a negative net margin of 17.77%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tempus AI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Tempus AI by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 32,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tempus AI by 293.4% during the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tempus AI by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 42,996 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Tempus AI in the first quarter valued at about $1,130,000. Finally, Silverback Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 44.5% during the first quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 35,700 shares of the company's stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEM. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tempus AI from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Freedom Capital raised Tempus AI to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $64.92.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TEM

Tempus AI Company Profile

Tempus is a technology-driven healthcare company that applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to clinical and molecular data in order to advance precision medicine. Its primary focus lies in oncology, where the company offers comprehensive genomic profiling, digital pathology services and data-driven insights to inform personalized cancer care. By integrating DNA and RNA sequencing with structured clinical information, Tempus enables clinicians and researchers to identify targeted treatment options for patients based on the genetic characteristics of their tumors.

The company's core offering centers on a scalable, cloud-based analytics platform that aggregates vast amounts of molecular and clinical data.

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