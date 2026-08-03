Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "hold" rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus' target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.97% from the company's previous close.

TEM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tempus AI in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tempus AI from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $68.15.

Get Tempus AI alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Research Report on Tempus AI

Tempus AI Price Performance

Shares of TEM stock opened at $43.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Tempus AI has a 12-month low of $40.77 and a 12-month high of $104.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.40 and a 200-day moving average of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.47 and a beta of 3.58.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $382.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $379.69 million. Tempus AI had a negative return on equity of 50.28% and a negative net margin of 17.77%.The company's revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tempus AI will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tempus AI

In other Tempus AI news, CEO Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 250,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $10,515,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 200,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,412,000. This represents a 55.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Ryan Fukushima sold 33,284 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.39, for a total transaction of $1,910,168.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 167,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,627,918.57. This represents a 16.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 699,793 shares of company stock worth $33,763,231. Insiders own 24.26% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Tempus AI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tempus AI by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,258,621 shares of the company's stock valued at $605,772,000 after purchasing an additional 817,014 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,557,583 shares of the company's stock worth $446,275,000 after purchasing an additional 381,816 shares in the last quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $399,267,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 23.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,326,313 shares of the company's stock valued at $195,636,000 after buying an additional 821,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 23.4% in the first quarter. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,326,313 shares of the company's stock valued at $195,549,000 after buying an additional 821,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company's stock.

Tempus AI Company Profile

Tempus is a technology-driven healthcare company that applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to clinical and molecular data in order to advance precision medicine. Its primary focus lies in oncology, where the company offers comprehensive genomic profiling, digital pathology services and data-driven insights to inform personalized cancer care. By integrating DNA and RNA sequencing with structured clinical information, Tempus enables clinicians and researchers to identify targeted treatment options for patients based on the genetic characteristics of their tumors.

The company's core offering centers on a scalable, cloud-based analytics platform that aggregates vast amounts of molecular and clinical data.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tempus AI, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tempus AI wasn't on the list.

While Tempus AI currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here