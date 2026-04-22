Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Issues Earnings Results

Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Ten Lifestyle Group had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of GBX 3,595 million for the quarter.

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Ten Lifestyle Group Stock Up 12.2%

Shares of Ten Lifestyle Group stock opened at GBX 83 on Wednesday. Ten Lifestyle Group has a 1-year low of GBX 49 and a 1-year high of GBX 83. The company has a market capitalization of £79.94 million, a PE ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 69.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 65.47.

Ten Lifestyle Group Company Profile

Ten Lifestyle Group (‘Ten') partners with financial institutions and other premium brands to attract and retain wealthy and mass affluent customers. Millions of members have access to Ten's services across lifestyle, travel, dining and entertainment on behalf of over fifty clients. Ten's partnerships are based on multi-year contracts generating revenue through platform-as-a-service and technology fees. Ten's operations are underpinned by an increasingly sophisticated personalisation platform comprising industry-first, proprietary technology, thousands of supplier relationships and over 25 years of proprietary expertise delivered from over 20 global offices.

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