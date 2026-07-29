Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.950-2.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Tenable also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.490-0.520 EPS.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Tenable from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tenable from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Tenable from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $33.42.

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Tenable Stock Performance

Shares of Tenable stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.48. 3,956,152 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,251,399. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -314.80 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.43. Tenable has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $43.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $268.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $264.87 million. Tenable had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.15%.Tenable has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.000 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.520 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tenable will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Tenable News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tenable this week:

Positive Sentiment: Raised earnings outlook: Tenable guided for third-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of $0.49–$0.52, well above the $0.42 analyst consensus. Full-year 2026 EPS guidance of $1.95–$2.00 also exceeded the $1.66 consensus, providing a strong potential catalyst for the stock. Revenue guidance was broadly in line with expectations. Tenable guidance report

Tenable guided for third-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of $0.49–$0.52, well above the $0.42 analyst consensus. Full-year 2026 EPS guidance of $1.95–$2.00 also exceeded the $1.66 consensus, providing a strong potential catalyst for the stock. Revenue guidance was broadly in line with expectations. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings beat estimates: Second-quarter revenue increased 8.6% year over year to $268.5 million, exceeding expectations of $264.9 million. Adjusted EPS was $0.51 versus the $0.47 consensus estimate, while non-GAAP operating margin expanded 540 basis points to 24.7%. Operating cash flow was $44.7 million and unlevered free cash flow was $45.3 million, supporting the positive investor reaction. Tenable Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Second-quarter revenue increased 8.6% year over year to $268.5 million, exceeding expectations of $264.9 million. Adjusted EPS was $0.51 versus the $0.47 consensus estimate, while non-GAAP operating margin expanded 540 basis points to 24.7%. Operating cash flow was $44.7 million and unlevered free cash flow was $45.3 million, supporting the positive investor reaction. Positive Sentiment: AI product expansion: Tenable launched Always On Hexa AI, an autonomous exposure-remediation offering designed to continuously identify and address cybersecurity risks. The product could strengthen Tenable’s competitive position and support longer-term growth, although its near-term financial contribution remains uncertain. Tenable launches Always On Hexa AI

Tenable launched Always On Hexa AI, an autonomous exposure-remediation offering designed to continuously identify and address cybersecurity risks. The product could strengthen Tenable’s competitive position and support longer-term growth, although its near-term financial contribution remains uncertain. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst stance remains cautious: Wells Fargo assigned Tenable a Hold rating, indicating limited conviction that the recent rally will continue despite the earnings beat and improved outlook. Tenable receives a Hold from Wells Fargo

Institutional Trading of Tenable

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Tenable by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,179,473 shares of the company's stock valued at $209,354,000 after acquiring an additional 713,291 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,243,625 shares of the company's stock worth $99,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,671 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tenable by 38.8% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612,353 shares of the company's stock valued at $105,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,230 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tenable by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,056,055 shares of the company's stock valued at $103,234,000 after purchasing an additional 43,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,728,338 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,198,000 after purchasing an additional 413,419 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc is a global cybersecurity company specializing in vulnerability management and continuous threat exposure assessment. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Tenable was founded in 2002 by Ron Gula and Jack Huffard to address the growing need for proactive network security solutions. Over the years, the company has evolved from a pioneer in open-source vulnerability scanning to a leading provider of comprehensive security platforms that help organizations identify, investigate and prioritize cyber risks across on-premises, cloud and operational technology environments.

At the core of Tenable's product suite is Nessus, one of the industry's most widely adopted vulnerability scanners.

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